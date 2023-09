In a Friday NCAA Men's Soccer slate that includes plenty of competitive matchups, the match featuring South Florida versus Indiana is a game to catch.

Watch your favorite men's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch American vs Temple

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Winthrop vs Furman

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Marist vs Albany (NY)

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Florida Atlantic vs Jacksonville

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Fordham vs UMBC

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch UConn vs Yale

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Princeton vs Loyola (MD)

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Longwood vs Navy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Queens vs South Carolina

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Old Dominion vs Radford

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch North Florida vs Georgia Southern

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch George Mason vs Bucknell

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Saint Peter's vs St. John's

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch New Hampshire vs Florida International

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Indiana vs South Florida

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch High Point vs Marshall

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Lipscomb vs Kentucky

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Saint Louis vs SMU

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch UIC vs Loyola Chicago

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch San Jose State vs St Mary's (CA)

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Belmont vs Memphis

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Louisville vs Syracuse

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Stanford vs UC Irvine

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Stetson vs Grand Canyon

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch UC Riverside vs San Diego

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Make sure you're following along with men's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!