MJ Melendez vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Friday, MJ Melendez (hitting .294 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 28 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 49 walks while batting .238.
- Melendez has recorded a hit in 85 of 131 games this season (64.9%), including 23 multi-hit games (17.6%).
- He has gone deep in 13 games this season (9.9%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in 23.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 48 times this year (36.6%), including nine games with multiple runs (6.9%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|61
|.240
|AVG
|.236
|.318
|OBP
|.302
|.386
|SLG
|.418
|21
|XBH
|25
|8
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|20
|73/30
|K/BB
|80/19
|3
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.74 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (171 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kikuchi will try to earn his 10th win when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 28th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.63), 35th in WHIP (1.260), and 19th in K/9 (9.5).
