Ty Blach gets the nod on the mound for the Colorado Rockies looking to slow down Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
Time: 10:15 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 135 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Colorado is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

The Rockies rank 17th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with 611 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Colorado averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.67) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.530 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Blach (2-1) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Blach has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Blue Jays W 8-7 Home Ty Blach Yusei Kikuchi 9/3/2023 Blue Jays L 7-5 Home Chase Anderson Kevin Gausman 9/4/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Away Peter Lambert Merrill Kelly 9/5/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Pfaadt 9/6/2023 Diamondbacks L 12-5 Away Chris Flexen Zach Davies 9/8/2023 Giants - Away Ty Blach Kyle Harrison 9/9/2023 Giants - Away Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/10/2023 Giants - Away Peter Lambert Logan Webb 9/11/2023 Cubs - Home Kyle Freeland Jordan Wicks 9/12/2023 Cubs - Home Chris Flexen Javier Assad 9/13/2023 Cubs - Home Ty Blach Jameson Taillon

