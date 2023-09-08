Friday's contest between the Toronto Blue Jays (77-63) and Kansas City Royals (44-97) squaring off at Rogers Centre has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Blue Jays, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:07 PM ET on September 8.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Yusei Kikuchi (9-5, 3.63 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Collin Snider.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Royals vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 5-3-2 in its last 10 contests.

The Royals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 120 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (30.8%) in those games.

This year, Kansas City has won five of 17 games when listed as at least +195 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 27 in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (574 total runs).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule