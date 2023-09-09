Drew Waters vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After batting .257 with a home run, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Drew Waters and the Kansas City Royals take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Kevin Gausman) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the White Sox.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Blue Jays Player Props
|How to Watch Royals vs Blue Jays
|Royals vs Blue Jays Prediction
|Royals vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Blue Jays Odds
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters has six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 23 walks while batting .236.
- Waters has picked up a hit in 45 of 77 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- In 10.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Waters has had an RBI in 21 games this season (27.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 28 of 77 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.280
|AVG
|.190
|.362
|OBP
|.246
|.462
|SLG
|.317
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|12
|36/13
|K/BB
|55/10
|5
|SB
|7
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.74 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 28th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 159 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 13th, 1.205 WHIP ranks 25th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.