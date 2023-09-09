Saturday, Harold Castro and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants and Logan Webb, with the first pitch at 9:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 30, when he went 0-for-1 against the Braves.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro has 13 doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .258.

In 56.5% of his games this season (48 of 85), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (15.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

In 20 games this year (23.5%), Castro has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 21 games this year (24.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Other Rockies Players vs the Giants

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 41 .274 AVG .242 .278 OBP .269 .323 SLG .323 6 XBH 8 0 HR 1 17 RBI 13 33/1 K/BB 29/5 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings