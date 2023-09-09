The No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats (1-0) host the Troy Trojans (1-0) at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Offensively, Kansas State has been a top-25 unit, ranking eighth-best in the FBS by averaging 588 yards per game. The defense ranks 28th (227 yards allowed per game). Troy's offense has been thriving, compiling 540 total yards per contest (18th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 31st by allowing 240 total yards per game.

Kansas State vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Kansas State vs. Troy Key Statistics

Kansas State Troy 588 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 540 (27th) 227 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 240 (30th) 228 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 342 (6th) 360 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 198 (83rd) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (124th) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has thrown for 297 yards (297 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 69.2% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

DJ Giddens has racked up 128 yards on 15 carries.

This season, Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 11 times for 56 yards (56 per game) and one touchdown.

RJ Garcia II has hauled in five receptions for 119 yards (119 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Ben Sinnott has hauled in five receptions totaling 100 yards so far this campaign.

Phillip Brooks has a total of 40 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in six passes.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has compiled 198 yards (198 per game) while completing 63.6% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes with one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Kimani Vidal, has carried the ball 25 times for 248 yards (248 per game) this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 54 receiving yards (54 per game) on two catches.

Jarris Williams has collected 48 yards (on six carries) with one touchdown.

Ethan Conner has put together a 51-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught four passes on four targets.

Peyton Higgins' one target has resulted in one catch for 32 yards.

