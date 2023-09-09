Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .436 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on September 9 at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .280 with 19 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 30 walks.
  • Garcia has had a hit in 73 of 105 games this season (69.5%), including multiple hits 28 times (26.7%).
  • In four games this season, he has hit a home run (3.8%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • Garcia has had at least one RBI in 37.1% of his games this season (39 of 105), with more than one RBI seven times (6.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 39.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.6%.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 50
.317 AVG .239
.352 OBP .298
.434 SLG .319
18 XBH 9
1 HR 3
31 RBI 17
41/14 K/BB 52/16
10 SB 10

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff paces MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 28th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 159 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 13th, 1.205 WHIP ranks 25th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
