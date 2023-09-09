The Charlotte 49ers (1-0) will look to upset the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at SECU Stadium. The Terrapins are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 24.5 points. The over/under is set at 51.5 in the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Maryland vs. Charlotte matchup in this article.

Maryland vs. Charlotte Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: College Park, Maryland
  • Venue: SECU Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Maryland vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Maryland Moneyline Charlotte Moneyline
BetMGM Maryland (-24.5) 51.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Maryland (-24.5) 51.5 -2800 +1300 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Maryland (-24.5) 51.5 -3500 +1280 Bet on this game with FanDuel
Tipico Maryland (-25) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Week 2 Odds

Maryland vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

Maryland & Charlotte 2023 Futures Odds

Maryland
To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000
To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000
Charlotte
To Win the AAC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.