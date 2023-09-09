Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on September 9 at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Michael Massey At The Plate

  • Massey is batting .228 with 18 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
  • In 60 of 112 games this year (53.6%) Massey has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (18.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 112), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Massey has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this season (31 of 112), with two or more RBI 12 times (10.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 31 games this year (27.7%), including four multi-run games (3.6%).

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 56
.240 AVG .218
.305 OBP .244
.374 SLG .368
16 XBH 14
4 HR 7
23 RBI 23
38/16 K/BB 50/6
3 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff paces MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.74 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 28th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 159 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed four innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.39), 25th in WHIP (1.205), and second in K/9 (11.7).
