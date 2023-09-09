Wilmer Flores will lead the way for the San Francisco Giants (71-70) on Saturday, September 9, when they clash with Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (51-89) at Oracle Park at 9:05 PM ET.

The Giants are favored in this one, at -275, while the underdog Rockies have +220 odds to upset. An 8-run total has been listed for this game.

Rockies vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (9-12, 3.66 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-4, 5.98 ERA)

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Rockies' matchup versus the Giants but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Rockies (+220) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rockies to take down the Giants with those odds, and the Rockies emerge with the victory, you'd get back $32.00.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Ryan McMahon get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.



Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 67 games this season and won 35 (52.2%) of those contests.

The Giants have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants went 2-1 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in 46, or 37.1%, of the 124 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have won all of their 10 games in which they were named as at least a +220 moneyline underdog.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+200) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+200) Brendan Rodgers 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+200) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+180)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.