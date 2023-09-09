Davis Schneider and Edward Olivares will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals meet at Rogers Centre on Saturday, at 3:07 PM ET.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 142 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Kansas City ranks 22nd in the majors with a .397 team slugging percentage.

The Royals' .243 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 578 (4.1 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.

The Royals rank 15th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.16 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.409 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' James McArthur will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Wednesday, when he threw one scoreless inning while allowing one hit to the Chicago White Sox.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to four.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Red Sox L 7-3 Home Taylor Clarke Chris Sale 9/4/2023 White Sox W 12-1 Home Cole Ragans Jesse Scholtens 9/5/2023 White Sox W 7-6 Home Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/6/2023 White Sox L 6-4 Home Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/8/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Away Collin Snider Yusei Kikuchi 9/9/2023 Blue Jays - Away Zack Greinke Kevin Gausman 9/10/2023 Blue Jays - Away Cole Ragans José Berríos 9/11/2023 White Sox - Away Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/12/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/13/2023 White Sox - Away - Mike Clevinger 9/15/2023 Astros - Home Zack Greinke Cristian Javier

