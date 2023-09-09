Ryan McMahon vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, September 9 at 9:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has 123 hits and an OBP of .330, both of which rank first among Colorado hitters this season.
- In 62.9% of his games this year (83 of 132), McMahon has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 15.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.6% of his games this season, McMahon has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (12.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 47.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.3%.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|68
|.276
|AVG
|.220
|.349
|OBP
|.311
|.506
|SLG
|.392
|30
|XBH
|23
|13
|HR
|9
|46
|RBI
|23
|87/28
|K/BB
|85/34
|2
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 157 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Webb will look to earn his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Giants, his 30th of the season. He is 9-12 with a 3.66 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 187 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.66), 11th in WHIP (1.096), and 32nd in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.
