The No. 6 USC Trojans (2-0) host a Pac-12 clash against the Stanford Cardinal (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

USC owns the 71st-ranked defense this season (21 points allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking sixth-best with 61 points per game. From an offensive angle, Stanford is generating 37 points per contest (50th-ranked). It ranks 76th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (24 points surrendered per game).

Below in this story, we'll provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on FOX.

USC vs. Stanford Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

USC vs. Stanford Key Statistics

USC Stanford 584.5 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406 (76th) 378 (127th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350 (67th) 187.5 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158 (60th) 397 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248 (61st) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

USC Stats Leaders

Caleb Williams has 597 yards passing for USC, completing 73.5% of his passes and tossing nine touchdowns this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 40 rushing yards (20 ypg) on 11 carries.

The team's top rusher, MarShawn Lloyd, has carried the ball 16 times for 118 yards (59 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught three passes for 71 yards.

This season, Quinten Joyner has carried the ball nine times for 99 yards (49.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Tahj Washington's 160 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted five times and has registered five catches and three touchdowns.

Duce Robinson has hauled in four passes while averaging 57.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Mario Williams has racked up six grabs for 92 yards, an average of 46 yards per game.

Stanford Stats Leaders

Ashton Daniels has thrown for 248 yards (248 ypg) to lead Stanford, completing 69.4% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 42 yards (42 ypg) on 11 carries.

Casey Filkins has run for 67 yards on six carries so far this year.

Benjamin Yurosek paces his team with 138 receiving yards on nine catches with one touchdown.

John Humphreys has three receptions (on four targets) for a total of 29 yards (29 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Elic Ayomanor's three receptions (on four targets) have netted him 27 yards (27 ypg).

