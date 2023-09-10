Robert Austin Wynns vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Robert Austin Wynns and his .345 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants and Keaton Winn on September 10 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns is hitting .204 with five doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Wynns has a hit in 20 of 38 games played this year (52.6%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 38 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Wynns has driven in a run in five games this season (13.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in seven of 38 games so far this season.
Other Rockies Players vs the Giants
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.229
|AVG
|.200
|.341
|OBP
|.241
|.286
|SLG
|.300
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|4
|9/5
|K/BB
|14/2
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.09 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Winn (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, Sept. 3, when he tossed five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up four hits.
