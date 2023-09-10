Bobby Witt Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 89 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on September 10 at 1:37 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 154 hits and an OBP of .311, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .492.

He ranks 46th in batting average, 111th in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

In 66.9% of his 139 games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 43 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 139 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 27 of them (19.4%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has an RBI in 51 of 139 games this season, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 46.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 70 .289 AVG .252 .321 OBP .300 .544 SLG .440 34 XBH 28 17 HR 11 55 RBI 30 50/14 K/BB 62/17 14 SB 25

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings