The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero and his .533 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Keaton Winn and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Giants.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Keaton Winn

Keaton Winn TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .238 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 12 walks.

Montero has picked up a hit in 51.6% of his 64 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.3% of those games.

In 9.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 21 games this year (32.8%), Montero has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 35 .333 AVG .162 .379 OBP .208 .505 SLG .308 11 XBH 8 2 HR 4 17 RBI 13 29/8 K/BB 56/4 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings