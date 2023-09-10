Nolan Jones vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Nolan Jones and his .703 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Keaton Winn and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is hitting .277 with 19 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 36 walks.
- Jones has had a hit in 52 of 84 games this season (61.9%), including multiple hits 20 times (23.8%).
- Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 14 of them (16.7%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Jones has had an RBI in 27 games this year (32.1%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (19.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this season (42.9%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|46
|.287
|AVG
|.270
|.378
|OBP
|.344
|.512
|SLG
|.521
|14
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|26
|36/18
|K/BB
|69/18
|9
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 157 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Winn (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants, his third this season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up four hits.
