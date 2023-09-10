Sunday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (72-70) and the Colorado Rockies (51-90) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Giants squad coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 10.

The Giants will look to Keaton Winn (0-2) versus the Rockies and Peter Lambert (3-6).

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 6, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Rockies are 3-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (five of those matchups had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 125 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (36.8%) in those contests.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win two times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (620 total, 4.4 per game).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.73 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule