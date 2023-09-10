Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Wilmer Flores, Ryan McMahon and others in the San Francisco Giants-Colorado Rockies matchup at Oracle Park on Sunday at 8:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 28 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 62 walks and 69 RBI (123 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashing .245/.327/.444 so far this year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 6 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has collected 128 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .253/.290/.416 so far this season.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Sep. 8 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 at Diamondbacks Sep. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Flores Stats

Flores has recorded 103 hits with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 54 runs.

He has a .289/.354/.535 slash line on the year.

Flores will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies Sep. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Rockies Sep. 8 3-for-4 1 1 3 6 at Cubs Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 5 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 at Cubs Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 95 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 68 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .251/.370/.404 on the year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Sep. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 8 0-for-1 0 0 1 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

