The San Francisco Giants (72-70) hope to sweep a three-game series versus the Colorado Rockies (51-90), at 8:10 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Keaton Winn (0-2) to the mound, while Peter Lambert (3-6) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Winn - SF (0-2, 3.33 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (3-6, 5.03 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peter Lambert

Lambert makes the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.03 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 82 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.03, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opposing batters have a .266 batting average against him.

Lambert is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the season in this game.

Lambert is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.4 innings per start.

He has made seven appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Peter Lambert vs. Giants

He will face a Giants offense that ranks 22nd in the league with 612 total runs scored while batting .239 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .389 slugging percentage (25th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 154 home runs (21st in the league).

Lambert has thrown 1 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on three hits while striking out three against the Giants this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Keaton Winn

The Giants will send Winn to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, throwing five scoreless innings of relief and allowing four hits.

He has an ERA of 3.33, a batting average against of .224 and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season.

