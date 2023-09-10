Sunday's game at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (79-63) going head-to-head against the Kansas City Royals (44-99) at 1:37 PM (on September 10). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Blue Jays, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Jose Berrios (9-10) versus the Royals and Cole Ragans (6-4).

Royals vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-5.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 5-2-3 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have come up short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set runline.

The Royals have been victorious in 37, or 30.3%, of the 122 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious 12 times in 52 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (579 total, four per game).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.16 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule