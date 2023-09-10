George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on Sunday.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 143 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Kansas City is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

The Royals rank 20th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored 579 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals rank 15th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.407 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Cole Ragans (6-4) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on one hit in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Ragans has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to four.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 White Sox W 12-1 Home Cole Ragans Jesse Scholtens 9/5/2023 White Sox W 7-6 Home Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/6/2023 White Sox L 6-4 Home Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/8/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Away Collin Snider Yusei Kikuchi 9/9/2023 Blue Jays L 5-1 Away James McArthur Kevin Gausman 9/10/2023 Blue Jays - Away Cole Ragans José Berríos 9/11/2023 White Sox - Away Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/12/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/13/2023 White Sox - Away - Mike Clevinger 9/15/2023 Astros - Home Zack Greinke Cristian Javier 9/16/2023 Astros - Home Cole Ragans J.P. France

