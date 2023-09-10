Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (79-63), who are trying for a series sweep, will host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (44-99) at Rogers Centre on Sunday, September 10. The game will begin at 1:37 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+150). The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Time: 1:37 PM ET

TV: SNET

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Jose Berrios - TOR (9-10, 3.68 ERA) vs Cole Ragans - KC (6-4, 3.12 ERA)

Royals vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have been favored 98 times and won 54, or 55.1%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have gone 19-12 (winning 61.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays were favored on the moneyline for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 122 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (30.3%) in those games.

The Royals have a mark of 13-45 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+260) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Kyle Isbel 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+290) Nick Pratto 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+320)

Royals Futures Odds

