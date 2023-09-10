Bookmakers have set player props for Bobby Witt Jr. and others when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 26 doubles, eight triples, 28 home runs, 31 walks and 85 RBI (154 total hits). He's also swiped 39 bases.

He's slashed .271/.311/.492 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 5 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Berrios Stats

Jose Berrios (9-10) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 29th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 13 times in 28 starts this season.

Berrios has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 28 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 24th, 1.207 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 29th.

Berrios Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Sep. 4 6.0 4 2 2 7 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 29 6.0 6 5 5 2 2 at Orioles Aug. 24 6.0 9 5 5 4 0 at Reds Aug. 18 5.2 1 0 0 8 4 vs. Cubs Aug. 11 4.1 9 6 4 3 0

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 55 walks and 63 RBI (138 total hits). He has swiped 17 bases.

He's slashing .260/.333/.412 so far this season.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Sep. 9 3-for-4 2 2 4 9 0 vs. Royals Sep. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 3 2 0 at Athletics Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

