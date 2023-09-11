Charlie Blackmon vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
On Monday, Charlie Blackmon (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Wicks. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon has 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 35 walks while hitting .280.
- In 72.2% of his games this season (57 of 79), Blackmon has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (29.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 8.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (31.6%), with two or more RBI in 10 of them (12.7%).
- He has scored in 37 of 79 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|36
|.308
|AVG
|.246
|.398
|OBP
|.340
|.509
|SLG
|.343
|18
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|26
|RBI
|10
|18/21
|K/BB
|26/14
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.09 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wicks (3-0) takes the mound for the Cubs in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.16 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.16, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .258 batting average against him.
