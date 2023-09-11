The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero and his .613 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jordan Wicks and the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Giants.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks

Jordan Wicks TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is hitting .248 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 12 walks.

Montero enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .412.

Montero has had a hit in 34 of 65 games this season (52.3%), including multiple hits 14 times (21.5%).

Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (9.2%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.3% of his games this season, Montero has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (9.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 23 of 65 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Other Rockies Players vs the Cubs

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 36 .333 AVG .182 .379 OBP .225 .505 SLG .331 11 XBH 9 2 HR 4 17 RBI 13 29/8 K/BB 57/4 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings