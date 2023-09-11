Ezequiel Tovar vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Ezequiel Tovar -- with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Chicago Cubs, with Jordan Wicks on the mound, on September 11 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.413) thanks to 49 extra-base hits.
- Tovar has had a hit in 92 of 134 games this season (68.7%), including multiple hits 31 times (23.1%).
- He has homered in 11.2% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Tovar has had an RBI in 47 games this season (35.1%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 60 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|.281
|AVG
|.223
|.325
|OBP
|.252
|.454
|SLG
|.373
|26
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|8
|36
|RBI
|28
|64/12
|K/BB
|81/11
|2
|SB
|8
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.09 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wicks makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.16, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .258 batting average against him.
