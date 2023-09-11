The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez has 28 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 51 walks while batting .234.
  • Melendez has had a hit in 85 of 134 games this season (63.4%), including multiple hits 23 times (17.2%).
  • In 9.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Melendez has driven in a run in 31 games this year (23.1%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 48 games this year (35.8%), including nine multi-run games (6.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
69 GP 64
.240 AVG .226
.318 OBP .297
.386 SLG .402
21 XBH 25
8 HR 6
28 RBI 20
73/30 K/BB 83/21
3 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.89).
  • The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease (6-7 with a 5.04 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 30th of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (5.04), 49th in WHIP (1.484), and sixth in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.