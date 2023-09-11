MJ Melendez vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 28 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 51 walks while batting .234.
- Melendez has had a hit in 85 of 134 games this season (63.4%), including multiple hits 23 times (17.2%).
- In 9.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has driven in a run in 31 games this year (23.1%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this year (35.8%), including nine multi-run games (6.7%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|64
|.240
|AVG
|.226
|.318
|OBP
|.297
|.386
|SLG
|.402
|21
|XBH
|25
|8
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|20
|73/30
|K/BB
|83/21
|3
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.89).
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (6-7 with a 5.04 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 30th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (5.04), 49th in WHIP (1.484), and sixth in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
