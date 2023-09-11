On Monday, Nolan Jones (batting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Wicks. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has 19 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 36 walks while batting .277.

In 62.4% of his 85 games this season, Jones has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 16.5% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 31.8% of his games this season, Jones has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 43.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 47 .287 AVG .269 .378 OBP .342 .512 SLG .515 14 XBH 23 7 HR 8 22 RBI 26 36/18 K/BB 71/18 9 SB 4

