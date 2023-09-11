Monday's game features the Chicago Cubs (77-67) and the Colorado Rockies (51-91) squaring off at Coors Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on September 11.

The Cubs will give the ball to Jordan Wicks (3-0, 2.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (6-14, 5.09 ERA).

Rockies vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 2-2-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in four of those games).

The Rockies have won in 46, or 36.5%, of the 126 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Colorado has won 24 of 78 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (623 total, 4.4 per game).

The Rockies have the 30th-ranked ERA (5.74) in the majors this season.

