The Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies will play on Monday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with Cody Bellinger and Ryan McMahon among those expected to produce at the plate.

Rockies vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 137 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with a .399 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Colorado has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 623 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Rockies rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.

Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.74 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.538 WHIP this season, worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland (6-14) for his 28th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

He has 11 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

Freeland will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Pfaadt 9/6/2023 Diamondbacks L 12-5 Away Chris Flexen Zach Davies 9/8/2023 Giants L 9-8 Away Ty Blach Kyle Harrison 9/9/2023 Giants L 9-1 Away Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/10/2023 Giants L 6-3 Away Peter Lambert Keaton Winn 9/11/2023 Cubs - Home Kyle Freeland Jordan Wicks 9/12/2023 Cubs - Home Chris Flexen Javier Assad 9/13/2023 Cubs - Home Ty Blach Jameson Taillon 9/14/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb 9/15/2023 Giants - Home Peter Lambert Logan Webb 9/16/2023 Giants - Home Kyle Freeland Alex Cobb

