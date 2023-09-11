In the series opener on Monday, September 11, Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (55-88) face off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (44-100). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The favored White Sox have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +115. An 8.5-run over/under has been listed in this matchup.

Royals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease - CHW (6-7, 5.04 ERA) vs Brady Singer - KC (8-10, 5.34 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Royals versus White Sox game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Royals (+115) in this matchup, means that you think the Royals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Salvador Pérez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 39 times this season and won 21, or 53.8%, of those games.

The White Sox have gone 11-10 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (52.4% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The White Sox have not been favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Royals have won in 37, or 30.1%, of the 123 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have been victorious 33 times in 109 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.