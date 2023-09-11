Royals vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 11
Monday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago White Sox (55-88) taking on the Kansas City Royals (44-100) at 7:40 PM ET (on September 11). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the White Sox, so expect a tight matchup.
The White Sox will call on Dylan Cease (6-7) versus the Royals and Brady Singer (8-10).
Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is White Sox 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Read More About This Game
Royals Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-6.
- When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 4-3-3 in its last 10 contests.
- The Royals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).
- The Royals have come away with 37 wins in the 123 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Kansas City has won 33 of 109 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Kansas City scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (581 total, four per game).
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 5
|White Sox
|W 7-6
|Brady Singer vs Dylan Cease
|September 6
|White Sox
|L 6-4
|Jordan Lyles vs Touki Toussaint
|September 8
|@ Blue Jays
|L 5-4
|Collin Snider vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 9
|@ Blue Jays
|L 5-1
|James McArthur vs Kevin Gausman
|September 10
|@ Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Cole Ragans vs José Berríos
|September 11
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brady Singer vs Dylan Cease
|September 12
|@ White Sox
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Touki Toussaint
|September 13
|@ White Sox
|-
|TBA vs Mike Clevinger
|September 15
|Astros
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Cristian Javier
|September 16
|Astros
|-
|Cole Ragans vs J.P. France
|September 17
|Astros
|-
|Brady Singer vs Framber Valdez
