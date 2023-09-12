Brendan Rodgers vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Brendan Rodgers (hitting .154 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Giants.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Rodgers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is batting .208 with five doubles, a triple and six walks.
- Rodgers has gotten a hit in 15 of 27 games this year (55.6%), with multiple hits on six occasions (22.2%).
- In 27 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Rodgers has picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In nine games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rockies Players vs the Cubs
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|16
|.261
|AVG
|.167
|.306
|OBP
|.231
|.413
|SLG
|.167
|6
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|3
|14/3
|K/BB
|16/3
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 156 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Assad makes the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 2.83 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.