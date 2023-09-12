On Tuesday, Drew Waters (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters has seven doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 24 walks while batting .239.

In 59.5% of his 79 games this season, Waters has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

In 10.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 21 games this season (26.6%), Waters has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28 games this season (35.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 39 .280 AVG .197 .362 OBP .255 .462 SLG .326 12 XBH 8 4 HR 4 17 RBI 12 36/13 K/BB 57/11 5 SB 7

