The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 110 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .322.

He ranks 34th in batting average, 93rd in on base percentage, and 126th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.

In 73 of 107 games this year (68.2%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (26.2%).

He has hit a home run in 3.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 107), and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.4% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 41 games this season (38.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 52 .317 AVG .230 .352 OBP .290 .434 SLG .306 18 XBH 9 1 HR 3 31 RBI 17 41/14 K/BB 53/17 10 SB 10

White Sox Pitching Rankings