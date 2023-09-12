Nolan Jones -- with a slugging percentage of .615 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the hill, on September 12 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is batting .277 with 19 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 36 walks.

Jones has recorded a hit in 54 of 86 games this year (62.8%), including 20 multi-hit games (23.3%).

He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (16.3%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

Jones has driven home a run in 28 games this year (32.6%), including more than one RBI in 18.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored at least once 37 times this year (43.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rockies Players vs the Cubs

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 47 .286 AVG .269 .375 OBP .342 .504 SLG .515 14 XBH 23 7 HR 8 23 RBI 26 38/18 K/BB 71/18 9 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings