How to Watch the Rockies vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 12
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs hit the field against Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Coors Field.
Rockies vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit just 137 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Colorado ranks 21st in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies' .247 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- Colorado has scored 627 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).
- The Rockies rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.73) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.538 as a pitching staff, which is worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chris Flexen (1-7) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs in 2 1/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- He has earned a quality start one time in 12 starts this season.
- In 12 starts, Flexen has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 3.2 frames per outing.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 12-5
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Zach Davies
|9/8/2023
|Giants
|L 9-8
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Kyle Harrison
|9/9/2023
|Giants
|L 9-1
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Logan Webb
|9/10/2023
|Giants
|L 6-3
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Keaton Winn
|9/11/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-4
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Jordan Wicks
|9/12/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Javier Assad
|9/13/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Jameson Taillon
|9/14/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Alex Cobb
|9/15/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Logan Webb
|9/16/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Alex Cobb
|9/17/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|-
