The Chicago Cubs (78-67) and the Colorado Rockies (51-92) will match up on Tuesday, September 12 at Coors Field, with Javier Assad pitching for the Cubs and Chris Flexen taking the hill for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Rockies have +150 odds to win. The over/under is 12.5 runs for this contest.

Rockies vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (3-3, 2.83 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-7, 7.36 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Rockies' game versus the Cubs but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Rockies (+150) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rockies to beat the Cubs with those odds, and the Rockies emerge with the victory, you'd get back $25.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Ryan McMahon hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 79 games this season and won 47 (59.5%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Cubs have a 7-3 record (winning 70% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Rockies have come away with 46 wins in the 127 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 24 times in 78 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Jones 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Elehuris Montero 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Brendan Rodgers 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+165) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+130)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.