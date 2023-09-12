Tuesday's game between the Chicago White Sox (55-88) and the Kansas City Royals (44-100) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the White Sox coming out on top. Game time is at 4:40 PM ET on September 12.

The probable starters are Dylan Cease (6-7) for the White Sox and Brady Singer (8-10) for the Royals.

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 1-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Royals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Royals have been underdogs in 123 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (30.1%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 34-79 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging four runs per game (581 total).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule