Royals vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 12
Tuesday's game between the Chicago White Sox (55-88) and the Kansas City Royals (44-100) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the White Sox coming out on top. Game time is at 4:40 PM ET on September 12.
The probable starters are Dylan Cease (6-7) for the White Sox and Brady Singer (8-10) for the Royals.
Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 1-6 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The Royals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).
- The Royals have been underdogs in 123 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (30.1%) in those contests.
- Kansas City has a win-loss record of 34-79 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging four runs per game (581 total).
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 5
|White Sox
|W 7-6
|Brady Singer vs Dylan Cease
|September 6
|White Sox
|L 6-4
|Jordan Lyles vs Touki Toussaint
|September 8
|@ Blue Jays
|L 5-4
|Collin Snider vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 9
|@ Blue Jays
|L 5-1
|James McArthur vs Kevin Gausman
|September 10
|@ Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Cole Ragans vs José Berríos
|September 12
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brady Singer vs Dylan Cease
|September 12
|@ White Sox
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Touki Toussaint
|September 13
|@ White Sox
|-
|TBA vs Mike Clevinger
|September 15
|Astros
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Cristian Javier
|September 16
|Astros
|-
|Cole Ragans vs J.P. France
|September 17
|Astros
|-
|Brady Singer vs Framber Valdez
