Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox face Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 144 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Kansas City is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 594 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Royals have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City averages just 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.20 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.411 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send out Steven Cruz for his first start of the season.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 24.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Away Collin Snider Yusei Kikuchi 9/9/2023 Blue Jays L 5-1 Away James McArthur Kevin Gausman 9/10/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Cole Ragans José Berríos 9/12/2023 White Sox L 6-2 Away Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/12/2023 White Sox W 11-10 Away Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/13/2023 White Sox - Away Steven Cruz Mike Clevinger 9/15/2023 Astros - Home Zack Greinke Cristian Javier 9/16/2023 Astros - Home Cole Ragans J.P. France 9/17/2023 Astros - Home Brady Singer Framber Valdez 9/18/2023 Guardians - Home Jordan Lyles Cal Quantrill 9/19/2023 Guardians - Home - Logan Allen

