When the Chicago White Sox (56-89) and Kansas City Royals (45-101) face off at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, September 13, Mike Clevinger will get the ball for the White Sox, while the Royals will send Steven Cruz to the hill. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET.

The favored White Sox have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Royals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Clevinger - CHW (7-7, 3.64 ERA) vs Cruz - KC (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

White Sox Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -155 +130 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -150 +125 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Wanting to bet on the Royals and White Sox game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Royals (+125), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Royals are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored 40 times and won 22, or 55%, of those games.

The White Sox have gone 7-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (53.8% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

In the last 10 games, the White Sox were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only one time, a game they won.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Royals have been victorious in 37, or 29.8%, of the 124 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win 25 times in 88 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Royals had a record of 1-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-3-3 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals Futures Odds

