Wednesday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago White Sox (56-89) going head to head against the Kansas City Royals (45-101) at 7:40 PM ET (on September 13). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the White Sox, so expect a tight matchup.

The White Sox will give the nod to Mike Clevinger (7-7) against the Royals and Steven Cruz.

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is White Sox 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 4-3-3 in its last 10 contests.

The Royals have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.

The Royals have won in 37, or 29.8%, of the 124 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 25 times in 88 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 26 in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (594 total runs).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.20) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule