Royals vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 13
Wednesday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago White Sox (56-89) going head to head against the Kansas City Royals (45-101) at 7:40 PM ET (on September 13). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the White Sox, so expect a tight matchup.
The White Sox will give the nod to Mike Clevinger (7-7) against the Royals and Steven Cruz.
Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is White Sox 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Read More About This Game
Royals Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-6.
- When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 4-3-3 in its last 10 contests.
- The Royals have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.
- The Royals have won in 37, or 29.8%, of the 124 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 25 times in 88 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Kansas City is No. 26 in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (594 total runs).
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.20) in the majors this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 8
|@ Blue Jays
|L 5-4
|Collin Snider vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 9
|@ Blue Jays
|L 5-1
|James McArthur vs Kevin Gausman
|September 10
|@ Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Cole Ragans vs José Berríos
|September 12
|@ White Sox
|L 6-2
|Brady Singer vs Dylan Cease
|September 12
|@ White Sox
|W 11-10
|Jordan Lyles vs Touki Toussaint
|September 13
|@ White Sox
|-
|Steven Cruz vs Mike Clevinger
|September 15
|Astros
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Cristian Javier
|September 16
|Astros
|-
|Cole Ragans vs J.P. France
|September 17
|Astros
|-
|Brady Singer vs Framber Valdez
|September 18
|Guardians
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Cal Quantrill
|September 19
|Guardians
|-
|TBA vs Logan Allen
