Kansas High School Football Live Streams in Johnson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school football games in Johnson County, Kansas this week? We have what you need below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Johnson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Blue Valley High School at Blue Valley Northwest High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- Conference: Eastern Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blue Valley Southwest High School at Blue Valley West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- Conference: Eastern Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Olathe South High School at Olathe Northwest High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Olathe, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olathe West High School at Gardner Edgerton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Gardner, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Hill High School at Eudora High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Eudora, KS
- Conference: Frontier
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mill Valley High School at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Shawnee , KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. James Academy at Bishop Miege High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
- Conference: Eastern Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
De Soto High School at Topeka West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maranatha Christian Academy at Doniphan West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Highland, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawnee Mission West High School at Shawnee Mission South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
