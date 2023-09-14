Kansas High School Football Live Streams in Kingman County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Kingman County, Kansas is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Kingman County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Attica High School at Norwich High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Norwich, KS
- Conference: Heart of the Plains
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Kingman High School at Trinity Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Central Plains
- How to Stream: Watch Here
