Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Reno County, Kansas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

    • Reno County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    TBD at Pretty Prairie High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Pretty Prairie, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Hutchinson High School at Maize South High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Hutchinson, KS
    • Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central Christian School at Stafford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Stafford, KS
    • Conference: Heart of the Plains
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Barber High School at Fairfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Langdon, KS
    • Conference: Heart of the Plains
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Great Bend High School at Buhler High School

    • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Buhler, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

