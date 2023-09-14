Kansas High School Football Live Streams in Reno County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Reno County, Kansas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Reno County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Pretty Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Pretty Prairie, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Hutchinson High School at Maize South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Hutchinson, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Christian School at Stafford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Stafford, KS
- Conference: Heart of the Plains
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Barber High School at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Langdon, KS
- Conference: Heart of the Plains
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Great Bend High School at Buhler High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Buhler, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
