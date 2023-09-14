How to Watch the Rockies vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 14
Chase Anderson gets the nod on the mound for the Colorado Rockies looking to take down J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Rockies Player Props
|Giants vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Rockies Prediction
|Giants vs Rockies Odds
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 142 home runs as a team.
- Colorado is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- Colorado has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 640 (4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.
- Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.70) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.539 as a pitching staff, which is worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will send Anderson (0-5) to the mound for his 15th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Anderson has seven starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 4.3 innings per outing.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/9/2023
|Giants
|L 9-1
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Logan Webb
|9/10/2023
|Giants
|L 6-3
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Keaton Winn
|9/11/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-4
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Jordan Wicks
|9/12/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Javier Assad
|9/13/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-3
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Jameson Taillon
|9/14/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Logan Webb
|9/15/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Logan Webb
|9/16/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Alex Cobb
|9/17/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|-
|9/18/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Michael Wacha
|9/19/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Blake Snell
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.