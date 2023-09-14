Chase Anderson gets the nod on the mound for the Colorado Rockies looking to take down J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field



Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 142 home runs as a team.

Colorado is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 640 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Rockies rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.

Colorado averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.70) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.539 as a pitching staff, which is worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Anderson (0-5) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Anderson has seven starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 4.3 innings per outing.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Giants L 9-1 Away Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/10/2023 Giants L 6-3 Away Peter Lambert Keaton Winn 9/11/2023 Cubs L 5-4 Home Kyle Freeland Jordan Wicks 9/12/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Chris Flexen Javier Assad 9/13/2023 Cubs W 7-3 Home Ty Blach Jameson Taillon 9/14/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/15/2023 Giants - Home Peter Lambert Logan Webb 9/16/2023 Giants - Home Kyle Freeland Alex Cobb 9/17/2023 Giants - Home Chris Flexen - 9/18/2023 Padres - Away Ty Blach Michael Wacha 9/19/2023 Padres - Away Chase Anderson Blake Snell

