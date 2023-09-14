The San Francisco Giants (75-71) and the Colorado Rockies (53-92) will square off on Thursday, September 14 at Coors Field, with Logan Webb getting the nod for the Giants and Chase Anderson taking the mound for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Giants are -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+200). San Francisco (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The matchup's over/under is set at 10.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (10-12, 3.54 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-5, 6.49 ERA)

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Giants Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -238 +195 - 10 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -250 +200 Giants (-2.5) 10.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Rockies versus Giants game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rockies (+200) in this matchup, means that you think the Rockies will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $30.00 back.

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 72 times and won 39, or 54.2%, of those games.

The Giants have won all four games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants went 5-1 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 129 games this year and have walked away with the win 48 times (37.2%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer 19 times, losing every contest.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

