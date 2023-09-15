Kansas High School Football Live Streams in Ford County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Ford County, Kansas this week.
Ford County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Wichita South High School at Dodge City High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Wichita, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hodgeman County High School at Spearville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Spearville, KS
- Conference: Southern Plains-Iroquois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
